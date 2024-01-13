Aly Khalifa scores 17 points as No. 18 BYU holds off UCF 63-58 for its first Big 12 win

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Aly Khalifa scored 17 points and No. 18 BYU held off UCF 63-58 for its first Big 12 win since joining the conference. Trevin Knell had 14 points for BYU, and Spencer Johnson finished with 12. Knell made four 3-pointers and Khalifa had three as the Cougars went 9 for 26 from deep. UCF wasted a strong performance by Ibrahima Diallo, who finished with 11 points, 19 rebounds and two blocked shots. Darius Johnson scored 18 points on 6-for-18 shooting, and Jaylin Sellers finished with 13 points.

