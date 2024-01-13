Aly Khalifa scores 17 points as No. 18 BYU holds off UCF 63-58 for its first Big 12 win

By PHILIP ROSSMAN-REICH The Associated Press
BYU guard Jaxson Robinson (2) drives past Central Florida guard Darius Johnson, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Aly Khalifa scored 17 points and No. 18 BYU held off UCF 63-58 for its first Big 12 win since joining the conference. Trevin Knell had 14 points for BYU, and Spencer Johnson finished with 12. Knell made four 3-pointers and Khalifa had three as the Cougars went 9 for 26 from deep. UCF wasted a strong performance by Ibrahima Diallo, who finished with 11 points, 19 rebounds and two blocked shots. Darius Johnson scored 18 points on 6-for-18 shooting, and Jaylin Sellers finished with 13 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.