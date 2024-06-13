Alvin Kamara’s departure, Juwan Johnson’s injury prognosis, mark the end of Saints minicamp

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — It’s unclear whether New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara or top receiving tight end Juwan Johnson will take part in the opening of training camp late next month. Kamara abruptly left Saints headquarters before the club’s final minicamp practice on Thursday and his agent told NFL Network his departure was contract related. Kamara has two seasons left on the five-year, $75 million contract he signed in 2020. But none of his $22.4 million in salary the deal calls for in 2025 is guaranteed. After practice coach Dennis Allen said Johnson has a foot injury and indicated that the timeline for the tight end’s recovery is unclear. Johnson had 876 yards and 11 touchdowns receiving during his past two seasons combined.

