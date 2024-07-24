Alvin Kamara reports for Saints camp despite dissatisfaction with his contract

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara has reported for training camp despite being unsatisfied with his contract. His decision to participate in a conditioning test on Tuesday was a welcome sight for Saints coach Dennis Allen and general manager Mickey Loomis. The star running back had walked out of minicamp in June, unhappy about a lack of progress on negotiations toward an extension. The Saints are scheduled to hold their opening practice of training camp on Wednesday in Irvine, California. Kamara has two seasons left on his contract but none of his 2025 salary is guaranteed.

