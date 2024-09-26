Álvarez scores late to give Atletico Madrid 1-0 win over Celta Vigo

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid picked up momentum ahead of the derby against Real Madrid with a 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo thanks to Julián Álvarez’s 90th-minute winner in the Spanish league. Álvarez poked home a cross by Antoine Griezmann to give Diego Simeone’s team the win in Vigo. Atletico remains two points behind second-place Madrid going into Sunday’s match at Atletico’s Metropolitano Stadium. Both are chasing Barcelona which has won its first seven league games this season. Ayoze Pérez scored twice as Villarreal came from behind to win 2-1 at promoted Espanyol. Last-place Las Palmas drew 1-1 with Real Betis to remain winless after seven rounds.

