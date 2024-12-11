Alvarez scores for Atletico Madrid in Champions League win and shows what Man City is missing

Julian Alvarez curled in a brilliant finish to help Atletico Madrid beat Slovan Bratislava 3-1 in the Champions League and provide another reminder of what Manchester City is missing on a big night for the ailing English champions. Antoine Griezmann scored Atletico’s other two goals at Estadio Metropolitano as the Spanish team strengthened its qualification hopes. Atletico signed Alvarez from City in August in a deal worth more than $100 million and is thriving for his new club with 12 goals this season. Meanwhile City is struggling and heads to Juventus later in 20th place in the 36-team standings. Lille beat Sturm Graz 3-2 in the other early kickoff.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.