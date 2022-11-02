Alvarez inspires Man City CL win in absence of Haaland

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Julian Alvarez may never replicate Erling Haaland’s sheer goal-scoring power. But the Argentine showcased his value to Manchester City by scoring one goal and creating two more in his team’s 3-1 win against Sevilla on Wednesday. It earned him an embrace from manager Pep Guardiola and transformed what was threatening to be a frustrating night for City who trailed to Rafa Mir’s goal at half time. Alvarez’ quick-thinking set up 17-year-old Rico Lewis to equalize after the break and he fired City ahead when rounding Yassine Bounou. Another lay-off to Riyad Mahrez completed the scoring.

