Alvarez and Munguia unusually polite to each other leading up to all-Mexican Cinco de Mayo fight

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia have been especially respectful of each other heading into Saturday night’s bout. They will face off in an all-Mexican title fight in Las Vegas on Cinco de Mayo weekend. Alvarez is 60-2-2 record with 39 knockouts. Munguia is 43-0 with 34 victories by knockout. Alvarez saved most of his venom for his former promoter. Oscar De La Hoya now works on the other side with Munguia.

