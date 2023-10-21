Alvarez and Haaland score for Man City in 2-1 win over Brighton in Premier League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has gotten its Premier League title defense back on track with a 2-1 win over Brighton built on early goals by Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland. City had lost its last two league games and was looking to avoid three in a row for the first time under Pep Guardiola. Alvarez put the champions ahead in the seventh minute by turning in a cut-back from Jeremy Doku. Haaland added the second goal in the 19th for his ninth in the league. Brighton pulled a goal back through Ansu Fati in the 73rd minute and City had Manuel Akanji sent off in stoppage time for picking up a second yellow card.

