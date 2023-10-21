Alvarez and Haaland score for Man City in 2-1 win over Brighton in Premier League

By The Associated Press
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Machester City and Brighton & Hove Albion, at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tim Goode]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has gotten its Premier League title defense back on track with a 2-1 win over Brighton built on early goals by Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland. City had lost its last two league games and was looking to avoid three in a row for the first time under Pep Guardiola. Alvarez put the champions ahead in the seventh minute by turning in a cut-back from Jeremy Doku. Haaland added the second goal in the 19th for his ninth in the league. Brighton pulled a goal back through Ansu Fati in the 73rd minute and City had Manuel Akanji sent off in stoppage time for picking up a second yellow card.

