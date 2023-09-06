Altuve homers 3 times, Maldonado twice as Astros pummel reeling Rangers 14-1

By SCHUYLER DIXON The Associated Press
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with manager Dusty Baker Jr., left, Alex Bregman, right, and the rest of the team after hitting a solo home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jose Altuve homered his first three times up, starting with a pair off All-Star right-hander Nathan Eovaldi in his return from the injured list, and the Houston Astros pummeled the Texas Rangers 14-1. The third homer was to center field off Dane Dunning, a starter who came out of the bullpen to clear the way for Eovaldi to start coming off a right forearm strain. Martín Maldonado homered twice and Yordan Alvarez connected for his 24th as the Astros set a Globe Life Field record with six long balls.

