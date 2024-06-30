Altuve ejected for 2nd time in MLB career when called out on what appeared to be foul ball

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Astros star Jose Altuve was ejected for the second time in his major league career after tossing his helmet and bat when umpires called him out on what appeared to be a foul ball. Houston had a 4-2 lead in the seventh inning against the New York Mets when Altuve appeared to foul a ball off his left foot. The ball went on three hops to third baseman Mark Vientos, who threw to first as Altuve remained in the batter’s box. James Jean, umpiring behind the plate for the first time, didn’t signal a foul ball. After umpires conferenced and crew chief Alan Porter signaled the out call, Altuve threw his equipment. That type of call is not subject to a video review.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.