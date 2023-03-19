Altuve could be out for a while; Nimmo has hopes for opener

The Houston Astros are expecting to be without second baseman Jose Altuve for a while after he was diagnosed with a broken right thumb. Altuve was injured when he was hit by a pitch playing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. The New York Mets got better news on leadoff hitter Brandon Nimmo. He came out of a spring game when he slid awkwardly while trying to break up a double play at second base. But he said a day later he still hopes to be ready for opening day. Also in spring camps: Mets outfielder DJ Stewart hit for the cycle in a Grapefruit League game against St. Louis. And the Red Sox are planning to slot Masataka Yoshida in at cleanup when he returns from the WBC. He’s playing for Japan.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.