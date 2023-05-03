Altuve cleared for baseball activities, return not yet set

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve has resumed some baseball activities. But the Houston Astros’ star second baseman says there still isn’t a timetable for when he’ll return to the team. Altuve fractured his right thumb in the World Baseball Classic and had surgery on March 22. He was cleared to return to baseball activities including throwing, running and fielding this week. He is not cleared to swing yet.

