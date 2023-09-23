Altmyer bounces back, leads Illinois comeback win over Florida Atlantic, 23-17

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Luke Altmyer threw a touchdown pass and ran for another and Isaiah Williams caught eight passes for 120 yards to lead Illinois to a 23-17 win over Florida Atlantic in a non-conference game. It was a bounce-back game for Altmyer, who threw four interceptions in the 30-13 loss to Penn State last week and was benched in the fourth quarter. He completed 25 of 36 passes for 303 yards and wasn’t picked off.

