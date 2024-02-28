Altmaier stuns Zverev and moves on to the second round of the Mexican Open

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Daniel Altmaier pulled off a major upset beating top seeded Alexander Zverev in a battle of German players to qualify for the second round of the Mexican Open. The 27-year-old Altmaier and world´s 57th ranked player defeated his countryman for the first time in three tries in 2:26 hours. He will play Miomir Kecmanovic next. Second-seeded Holger Rune eased past American Michael Mmoh 6-2, 6-3 and advanced to the second round. Rune, ranked seventh in the ATP, needed 92 minutes to dispatch Mmoh, who made his way into the main draw through the qualification tournament. The 20-year-old Rune reached the semifinals in Acapulco last year. He advanced to face Aleksandar Kovasevic.

