Already qualified Spain wins at Cyprus to stay 1st in its Euro 2024 qualifying group

By The Associated Press
Spain's Lamine Yamal, left, celebrates with his teammate Gavi after scoring his sides first goal during an Euro 2024 group A qualifying soccer match between Cyprus and Spain, at the Alphamega Stadium stadium in Limassol, Cyprus Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petros Karadjias]

LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — Spain defeated Cyprus 3-1 to remain in first place in Group A of European Championship qualifying. Spain had already secured a spot in next summer’s tournament. Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal and Joselu each scored first-half goals to give Spain a two-point lead over second-place Scotland. The Scots drew 2-2 at Georgia. Spain’s final match will be against Georgia in Valladolid. Scotland hosts Norway. It was the final qualifying game for Cyprus. It ended with no points and a goal difference of minus 25 after eight losses.

