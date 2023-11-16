Already qualified Spain wins at Cyprus to stay 1st in its Euro 2024 qualifying group

LIMASSOL, Cyprus (AP) — Spain defeated Cyprus 3-1 to remain in first place in Group A of European Championship qualifying. Spain had already secured a spot in next summer’s tournament. Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal and Joselu each scored first-half goals to give Spain a two-point lead over second-place Scotland. The Scots drew 2-2 at Georgia. Spain’s final match will be against Georgia in Valladolid. Scotland hosts Norway. It was the final qualifying game for Cyprus. It ended with no points and a goal difference of minus 25 after eight losses.

