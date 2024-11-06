Already eliminated Pegula withdraws from WTA Finals because of knee injury

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Jessica Pegula has withdrawn from her last match at the WTA Finals because of a left knee injury. The American had lost her first two matches and was already eliminated from semifinal contention at the season-ending tournament. She will be replaced in the Orange Group by first alternate and ninth-ranked Daria Kasatkina. The sixth-ranked Pegula, who was scheduled to play second-ranked Iga Swiatek on Thursday in her last round-robin match, said she decided to withdraw because she was not feeling “comfortable moving on court.”

