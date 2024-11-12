Alpine to use Mercedes power units in F1 from 2026

ENSTONE, England (AP) — The struggling Alpine Formula 1 team will use engines and gearboxes from Mercedes starting in 2026 after parent company Renault cuts its in-house F1 engine program. With new engine rules coming at the end of next season, Alpine says Mercedes will be its power unit supplier “for the duration of the new regulation era. from 2026 until at least 2030.” The announcement comes nine days after Alpine achieved a surprise double podium finish at the Brazilian Grand Prix in an otherwise unsuccessful season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.