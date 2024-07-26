Alpine team principal Bruno Famin to step down from role at F1 team

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Formula One’s Alpine says its team principal Bruno Famin is stepping down from his role by the end of next month with his replacement announced “in due course.” Famin will be in charge at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday. The season then goes on a summer break until the Dutch GP on Aug. 25. Famin will remain in charge of all other motorsports of Renault Group at its Viry-Chatillon engine facility. Alpine is in eighth place in the 10-team constructors’ championship with only nine points scored by drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon. Ocon is the only driver to win a race for Alpine since it rebranded from Renault at the end of 2020.

