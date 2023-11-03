Alpine skiing World Cup faces questions from climate activists over racing on glaciers in October

The Austrian resort of Soelden has hosted the first event of the Alpine skiing World Cup season for the 30th time giant slalom races in late October. But ski racing on glaciers has come under increased scrutiny from environmentalists, especially at this time of year. Greenpeace has criticized the use of excavators to prepare glaciers in Austria and Switzerland for racing. Others say the work has been necessary to preserve the glaciers. Another issue raised by environmentalists is the early start of the season. American star Mikaela Shiffrin says “I really believe it’s time to look at the race schedule to match the environment we have these days.”

