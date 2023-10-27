Alpine skiers face ‘impossible’ travel challenges with 45-race World Cup schedule

SOELDEN, Austria (AP) — Alpine skiing’s World Cup season starts this weekend with the first two of 90 races on the calendar beetween now and mid-March. That is more races than in any of the 57 previous World Cup seasons. Some embrace the challenge of the busy schedule and Austrian skier Marco Schwarz plans to start in as many of the 45 men’s races as possible. Others question the scheduling from an environmental perspective. Norwegian downhill champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde says he wants governing body FIS “to be a little bit more flexible” with the way it constructs the schedule.

