Alpine skiers face ‘impossible’ travel challenges with 45-race World Cup schedule

By ERIC WILLEMSEN The Associated Press
Austria's Marco Schwarz competes during a men's World Cup giant slalom skiing race Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Olympic Valley, Calif. Alpine skiing's World Cup starts this weekend with the first two of 90 races until mid-March – more than in any of the 57 previous seasons. Some racers embrace the challenge of the busy schedule – Austria's Marco Schwarz plans to start in all 45 men's events – but others question the scheduling, not least from an environmental perspective. (AP Photo/John Locher)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

SOELDEN, Austria (AP) — Alpine skiing’s World Cup season starts this weekend with the first two of 90 races on the calendar beetween now and mid-March. That is more races than in any of the 57 previous World Cup seasons. Some embrace the challenge of the busy schedule and Austrian skier Marco Schwarz plans to start in as many of the 45 men’s races as possible. Others question the scheduling from an environmental perspective. Norwegian downhill champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde says he wants governing body FIS “to be a little bit more flexible” with the way it constructs the schedule.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.