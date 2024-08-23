Alpine promotes Jack Doohan to partner Pierre Gasly in F1 in 2025

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Jack Doohan will make his Formula 1 debut for Alpine next season after the team promoted him from the reserve driver role to become Pierre Gasly’s teammate. The Australian driver will replace Esteban Ocon, who is leaving at the end of what has so far been a disappointing year for both him and Alpine. The team is eighth of 10 in the constructors’ standings ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. The 21-year-old Doohan was third in Formula 2 last year and has been a full-time reserve for Alpine in 2024.

