Alpine principal Bruno Famin to step down. F1 team may drop homemade Renault engine in 2026

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Alpine team principal Bruno Famin says he is stepping down from his role by the end of next month. Famin will be in charge at the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday. The season then goes on a summer break until the Dutch GP on Aug. 25. Famin will remain in charge of all other motorsports of Renault Group at its Viry-Chatillon engine facility. He also says Alpine is considering dropping its homemade Renault engine by 2026 and becoming a buyer of a power unit.

