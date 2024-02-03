Alphonso Davies twists knee in Bayern Munich’s win over Gladbach

Bayern Munich's Aleksandar Pavlovic, 2nd left, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal with his teammates, from left, Alphonso Davies, Aleksandar Noussair Mazraoui and Harry Kane, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (Angelika Warmuth/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Angelika Warmuth]

MUNICH (AP) — Canadian international Alphonso Davies has twisted his knee in Bayern Munich’s 3-1 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach. The left back went off in the 85th minute of Saturday’s Bundesliga game after seeming to hurt his left knee. Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said “He’s twisted his knee and needs to be examined.” Tuchel also said he would have “no words” if Davies turns out to be injured while getting back to good form.

