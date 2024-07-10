Alphonso Davies leg X-ray negative, Canada coach Marsch says his status for Saturday unclear

TORONTO (AP) — Alphonso Davies’ leg injury does not appear to be severe, and Canada coach Jesse Marsch left open the possibility his team’s top player could be available for Saturday’s Copa America third-place game. Davies limped off in the 71st minute of Tuesday night’s 2-0 semifinal loss to Argentina after his right leg was caught in a clean challenge with Gonzalo Montiel. Marsch said an X-ray was negative and adds “Whether he’ll be available for Saturday night it’s too early to say.”

