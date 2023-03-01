AlphaTauri team principal denies F1 team for sale

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — The team principal of AlphaTauri has denied that the group would be put up for sale following a report that energy-drink giant Red Bull might seek to offload the less successful of its two Formula One teams. German magazine Auto Motor und Sport reported last week that Red Bull would consider selling AlphaTauri or move its headquarters from Italy to Britain. Team principal Franz Tost says he has received a confirmation that the team will not be sold and that he wants to focus on the start of the season.

