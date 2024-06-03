Alonzo Mourning tells ESPN that he had prostate removed after cancer diagnosis

MIAMI (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning has told ESPN that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and had his prostate removed earlier this year. Mourning is now an executive with the Miami Heat. He said his prostate was removed in March and that he is now cancer-free. He told ESPN that he intends to now be an advocate for men to get regular blood tests as part of their screening for prostate issues.

