Alonzo Gaffney, Jamiya Neal make plays late as Arizona St. rallies to beat Stanford 76-73

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Kamari Lands and Adam Miller scored 13 points apiece and Alonzo Gaffney scored seven of his 12 points in the final five minutes to help Arizona State erase a double-digit deficit and beat Stanford 76-73 in the Pac-12 opener for both teams. Frankie Collins also scored 12 points for Arizona State. Gaffney made a layup, hit a 3 and then threw down a dunk to cap a 14-4 run that made it 73-73 with 1:34 left. Spencer Jones missed a layup attempt on the other end and Collins hit a contested step-back jumper with 31 seconds remaining and Neal had a steal and block in the closing seconds to seal it. Maxime Raynaud had 15 points and 15 rebounds and Brandon Angel also scored 15 for Stanford.

