Alonza Barnett III throws 2 TD passes to power James Madison past Charlotte 30-7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alonza Barnett III threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to George Pettaway in the final minute of the first half to give James Madison the lead and the Dukes pulled away in the second half to earn a 30-7 win over Charlotte in a season-opener. Barnett added a 73-yard touchdown pass to Omarion Dollison a minute into the second half and Ayo Adeyi and Pettaway each ran for fourth-quarter touchdowns.

