Alonza Barnett III, Lloyd Summerall III spark James Madison to 39-7 romp over Coastal Carolina

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Alonza Barnett III sandwiched a touchdown pass and a touchdown run around a pick-6 by Lloyd Summerall III in a big second quarter and James Madison breezed to a 39-7 victory over Coastal Carolina. James Madison (5-1, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference) used Barnett’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Taylor Thompson and Thompson’s two-point pass to Josh Phifer to take a 15-7 lead early in the second quarter. Summerall picked off an Ethan Vasko pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown 70 seconds later and Barnett finished off a 22-point quarter with a 5-yard scoring run for a 29-7 advantage at halftime. Ethan Vasco threw a 40-yard scoring strike to Jameson Tucker to pull Coastal Carolina (4-2 1-1) into a 7-7 tie after one quarter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.