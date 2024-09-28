Alonza Barnett III continues stellar play with 6 more TDs in leading James Madison past Ball State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Alonza Barnett III threw for 280 yards and five touchdowns — his second straight game with five TDs through the air — and he added 60 yards on the ground with another score to help James Madison beat Ball State 63-7. Barnett continued his stellar play after setting a school record last week in a 70-50 win over North Carolina with seven total touchdowns, becoming the first Sun Belt player to throw for five touchdowns and rush for two more in the same game. JMU has scored 133 points in the last two weeks. Barnett’s passing touchdowns against Ball State went for 12, 5, 10, 26 and 22 yards, and his 18-yard touchdown run made it 49-7 with 7:19 left in the third quarter.

