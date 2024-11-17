Alonza Barnett III accounts for 3 TDs, James Madison beats Old Dominion 35-32

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Alonza Barnett III threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Yamir Knight to give James Madison the lead for good and ran for TDs of 50 and 8 yards to help the Dukes beat Old Dominion 35-32. Barnett was 18-of-27 passing for 192 yards and added 70 yards rushing on 13 carries. George Pettaway ran 19 times for 82 yards and Wayne Knight had 74 yards rushing, including an 2-yard touchdown that capped a eight-play, 70-yard opening drive for JMU. After three consecutive carries of 6, 51 and 8 yards by Aaron Young, quarterback Colton Joseph ran for a 10-yard touchdown with 2:13 left in the second quarter. The Dukes went three-and-out and Ethan Sanchez kicked a 23-yard field goal as time expired to give ODU a 24-21 halftime lead.

