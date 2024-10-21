Alonso stunned as Mets eliminated, unsure of future heading into free agency

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pete Alonso seemed stunned this season had ended and perhaps his time with the New York Mets. The New York Mets were eliminated Sunday night with a 10-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in NL Championship Series Game 6. Alonso hit .273 with four homers and 10 RBIs in the postseason. After earning $20.5 million this year, the first baseman is eligible for free agency for the first time and turns 30 in December.

