Alonso says Aston Martin “will not be happy with second”

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso says his new team Aston Martin would “not be happy with second” as it tries to build toward a title challenge in future years. Alonso joins as a replacement for fellow former champion Sebastian Vettel after the German retired at the end of last season. Aston Martin was seventh in last year’s constructors’ standings with Vettel and Lance Stroll.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.