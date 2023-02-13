Alonso says Aston Martin “will not be happy with second”

By The Associated Press
FILE - Alpine driver Fernando Alonso, of Spain, stands at the paddock ahead of Sunday's Formula One Brazilian Grand Prix, at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso says his new team Aston Martin would “not be happy with second” as it tries to build toward a title challenge in future years. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andre Penner]

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso says his new team Aston Martin would “not be happy with second” as it tries to build toward a title challenge in future years. Alonso joins as a replacement for fellow former champion Sebastian Vettel after the German retired at the end of last season. Aston Martin was seventh in last year’s constructors’ standings with Vettel and Lance Stroll.

