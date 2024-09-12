Alonso says Aston Martin is F1 ‘team of the future’ after hiring designer Newey

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Fernando Alonso believes Aston Martin is Formula 1’s “team of the future” after hiring Red Bull car designer Adrian Newey with an eye on the new regulations coming in 2026. The arrival of Newey is a statement of intent from Aston Martin and its billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll. Newey has said he’s particularly keen to work with Aston Martin driver Alonso. Newey described the Spanish two-time champion as being like an “archenemy” for the way he’s posed a challenge to Newey’s previous teams.

