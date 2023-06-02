Alonso riding wave of enthusiasm for long-denied win ‘No. 33’ at Spanish GP

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Fernando Alonso is riding a wave of enthusiasm that this Spanish Grand Prix can finally end his decade-long wait for a Formula One victory. The 41-year-old Spaniard won his 32nd and last race at the track near Barcelona back in 2013. But new team Aston Martin has given him his best car in years. After a second-place finish at Monaco, his fans in Spain are eager for more. Alonso was greeted by several hundred fans chanting “33! 33! 33!” in reference to a long-denied 33rd race victory on arrival to the track. “My fans are pushing this forward on their own and you can only embrace it,” Alonso says.

