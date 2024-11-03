Alonso Martínez, Thiago Martins help NYCFC force deciding match with 3-1 victory over Cincinnati

NEW YORK (AP) — Alonso Martínez and defender Thiago Martins scored first-half goals and New York City FC forced a deciding match with a 3-1 victory over FC Cincinnati at Citi Field. Santiago Rodríguez scored on a penalty kick in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time to help No. 6 seed NYCFC even the best-of-three first-round series with third-seed Cincinnati. Cincinnati, which had won six of the last seven matchups with a plus-9 goal differential entering play, will host the finale on Saturday.

