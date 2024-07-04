Alonso Martínez, Matt Freese lead New York City to 2-0 victory over Montreal

NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Alonso Martínez scored a goal in each half and Matt Freese had three saves to lead New York City FC to a 2-0 victory over CF Montreal. Martínez took a pass from fellow rookie Hannes Wolf in the 9th minute and connected with a right-footed shot from the center of the box for the only goal Freese would need on the way to his fourth clean sheet of the season for New York City (11-8-2). Martínez netted his eighth goal of the campaign — in the 56th minute — with assists from Wolf and James Sands. Wolf has six assists on the season, while Sands’ helper was his second and the fourth of his career. Jonathan Sirois saved five shots in goal for Montreal (5-9-7).

