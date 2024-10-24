Alonso ill ahead of 400th start. Will skip Thursday events to focus on remainder of Mexican GP

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Fernando Alonso is ill and unable to participate in Thursday activities at the Mexican Grand Prix. Aston Martin said the Spaniard will rest ahead of his record 400th race. The team said Alonso is “focused on feeling 100% for Friday” and plans to participate in Friday’s second practice session. His only scheduled events Thursday were media appearances and no details of his ailment were released. He did participate in some Wednesday sponsor appearances. Alonso on Sunday is scheduled to make his 400th career F1 start, most in series history. He long ago set the record when he passed Kimi Räikkönen, who retired with 353 starts.

