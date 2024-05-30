Alonso doubles as pitch hitter and sparks Mets comeback, a day after hit on hand by pitch

NEW YORK (AP) — Relieved he didn’t break any bones when hit by a pitch a day earlier, Pete Alonso twice walked into the office of New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza to say he was available to pinch hit. Alonso came up with one of the more memorable hits in the team’s sorry season. Back from two days of scans on his right hand, Alonso doubled in the seventh inning and scored the tying run on Francisco Lindor’s fourth hit of the game. The Mets beat the Diamondbacks 3-2 behind J.D. Martinez’s tiebreaking home run off Ryan Thompson in the eighth.

