Alonso doubles and scores tying run after escaping injury when struck by Paxton pitch

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets star Pete Alonso doubled as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and scored the tying run on Francisco Lindor’s fourth hit of the game against Arizona, a day after was struck on the right hand by a 93 mph fastball from Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher James Paxton. Alonso was hit on the middle knuckle Wednesday and left the game. He said an X-ray and bone scan on Wednesday night and an MRI on Thursday didn’t detect any breaks. Alomnso pinch hit with one out in the seventh inning and doubled down the left-field line in his first pinch-hit appearance since 2021.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.