Alonso delays arrival for Brazilian Grand Prix after intestinal infection

SAO PAULO (AP) — Aston Martin says Fernando Alonso will arrive late to this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix following the veteran driver’s treatment in Europe for an intestinal infection. The Formula One team says the 43-year-old Spaniard will miss media activities Thursday but will be ready to race at Interlagos. The team says the two-time F1 champion had fallen ill in the lead-up to the Mexico City Grand Prix last weekend.

