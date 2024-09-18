Alonso and Acuña power Mets past Nationals 10-1 to increase wild-card lead

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso homered and drove in five runs, Luisangel Acuña added his first major league longball to cap a huge night at the plate, and the New York Mets routed the Washington Nationals 10-1 on Tuesday night to boost their chances in a close National League playoff race.

Tylor Megill (4-5) provided another terrific outing in place of injured starter Paul Blackburn, and Francisco Alvarez also went deep as the Mets improved to 10-2 against Washington this year.

New York moved two games ahead of rival Atlanta for the last NL wild card with 11 to play. A loud cheer went up in the crowd of 24,932 at Citi Field when the out-of-town scoreboard showed that Cincinnati had polished off a 6-5 comeback victory over the Braves.

Jose Iglesias had three hits and scored twice, batting leadoff with Francisco Lindor sidelined by a sore back. The 22-year-old Acuña, subbing for Lindor at shortstop, finished a triple shy of the cycle and scored three times from the No. 9 spot in his fourth big league game.

Acuña, younger brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr., knocked in New York’s first run with a double for his first career extra-base hit. He finished with his first two RBIs as well.

Alonso also was a triple short of the cycle. He blooped a two-run single off starter Mitchell Parker (7-10) with the bases loaded in a four-run third inning.

Iglesias extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

Acuña’s first career error helped the Nationals score an unearned run in the third, but Megill recovered. He permitted just two hits in six innings and retired his final 10 batters — after striking out nine in six shutout innings of one-hit ball at Toronto last time out on Sept. 9.

Touted rookie Dylan Crews had three hits for the Nationals.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams (left shoulder) was back in the leadoff spot after missing four games. … 2B Luis García Jr. exited in the fourth, but no reason was given. … RHP Trevor Williams (flexor muscle strain) threw a bullpen and could be reinstated from his minor league rehab assignment to start this weekend in Chicago against the Cubs. … OF Alex Call (partial tear of plantar fascia) has been taking flyballs at Citi Field. “If everything goes well, we might possibly send him out on a quick rehab,” manager Dave Martinez said. “I know we’re running out of time here, but I would like to get him back and get him in some games.”

Mets: Lindor (back) was feeling better, manager Carlos Mendoza said, and still hopes to return this week. … RHP Kodai Senga (left calf strain) threw another bullpen and went through some fielding drills. The team will wait to see how he feels Wednesday before announcing whether Senga’s next step will be live batting practice, a minor league rehab game or another bullpen session. Senga hopes to come off the 60-day injured list next week — he becomes eligible on Sept. 25 — to provide even a few innings before the regular season ends. … OF Brandon Nimmo was rested against the left-hander.

UP NEXT

Mets LHP Jose Quintana (9-9, 3.91 ERA) makes his 30th start of the season when he faces left-hander DJ Herz (4-7, 3.70) in the series finale Wednesday night.

Quintana has allowed one earned run in 25 innings over his last four starts, winning the past three. He threw 14 shutout innings in back-to-back starts against Washington in early July.

