Almost a year after righting a wrecked car, Louisville receiver Jadon Thompson catches 2 TD passes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville receiver Jadon Thompson was in the right place at the right time last fall as he and Cardinal teammates helped right an overturned vehicle after an accident just outside the Cardinals’ home stadium. On Saturday, Thompson showed the same good on-field timing to help Louisville steamroll Austin Peay 62-0. The senior caught a career-best two touchdowns by halftime and finished with three catches for 44 yards. Thompson’s opening-game achievement came nearly a year after Louisville Metro police thanked him and several Cardinals for coming “to the rescue” after an accident lSept. 21 outside L&N Stadium.

