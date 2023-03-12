Almiron strikes to earn Newcastle 2-1 win over Wolves in EPL

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Miguel Almiron came off the bench to reignite Newcastle’s Champions League qualification ambitions with the clinching goal in a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton in the Premier League. Newcastle looked like extending its winless run in the league to six games when Wolves substitute Hwang Hee-chan cancelled out Alexander Isak’s first-half opener at St. James’ Park. Wolves’ players were convinced Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope should have picked up a second red card in three games after a clumsy first-half challenge on Raul Jimenez. Almiron’s 11th goal of the season only rubbed salt into the wound. It was just a second win in nine league outings for Newcastle. It moved into fifth place.

