Almiron signs contract extension with Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle forward Miguel Almiron has signed a 3 1/2-year contact extension with the Premier League club. The Paraguay international is Newcastle’s top scorer this season with 10 goals — the first time he’s hit double digits since joining from MLS club Atlanta United in January 2019. The 29-year-old Almiron recently made his 150th appearance for fifth-place Newcastle which will face Manchester United in the English League Cup final on Sunday. The club didn’t specify when the contract ends.

