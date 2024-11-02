Almirola wins at Martinsville as Custer makes enemies as he moves on to defend Xfinity title

Aric Almirola won the Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway in a victory that allows Cole Custer to defend his NASCAR championship. Almirola is running a part-time schedule for Joe Gibbs Racing so he wasn’t playoff eligible. AJ Allmendinger and Austin Hill had already qualified for the playoffs. That left two open slots for six drivers. The win by Almirola allowed the final two slots in the championship race to be decided on points. The slots went to reigning Xfinity Series champion Cole Custer and Justin Allgaier who drives for JR Motorsports.

