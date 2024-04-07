Almirola grabs lead on overtime restart and wins at Martinsville in Xfinity Series

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Aric Almirola grabbed the lead by going three-wide on the outside in a two-lap dash to the finish and won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway. Driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, he outran Sam Mayer and teammate Chandler Smith before a crash made the race official. Carson Kvapil was fourth in his Xfinity debut and Justin Allgaier was fifth in a race that featured 15 lead changes, eight different leaders and 11 cautions. The victory was Almirola’s fifth in the series.

