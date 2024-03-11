Almeria’s misery extends to record winless run of 28 games after Sevilla draw

MADRID (AP) — Almeria remains the only team in Europe’s top five leagues without a win this season after it threw away a 1-0 lead and drew at home to Sevilla 2-2 in La Liga. Captain Adrian Embarba gave Almeria the lead but it vanished when Sevilla scored twice in the last 10 minutes. A stoppage-time equalizer was some consolation for Almeria but its winless streak moved to 28 games, a La Liga record.

