Almeria’s 28-game winless streak in the Spanish league finally ends with a 1-0 victory at Las Palmas

MADRID (AP) — Almeria’s winless streak in the Spanish league is finally over. The last-place team from southern Spain beat Las Palmas 1-0 to pick up its first win after going 28 consecutive games without a league victory this season. Léo Baptistão scored a 14th-minute winner for Almeria in the debut of coach Pepe Mel. Almeria now has one win, 10 draws and 18 defeats. Third-place Barcelona visits fifth-place Atletico Madrid later Sunday.

