Almeria loses to Celta Vigo and winless run hits 30 games in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Almeria’s record winless run has increased to 30 games following a 1-0 loss to Celta Vigo in La Liga. Óscar Mingueza scored with a fine strike from 30 meters out. Almeria’s Bruno Langa was sent off a few minutes before Mingueza’s goal. Almeria remains on the bottom of the league. Celta moves up one place into 16th, six points clear of the relegation zone.

